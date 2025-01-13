Left Menu

Barça's Dramatic Triumph: A Super Cup Masterclass

Barcelona staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final. Despite an early deficit, Barcelona scored four goals in the first half and withstood a goalkeeper ejection, securing their 15th title—a record achievement for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 13-01-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 02:42 IST
Barça's Dramatic Triumph: A Super Cup Masterclass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a thrilling Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona overcame an early setback to triumph over Real Madrid with a stunning 5-2 victory. French forward Kylian Mbappe initiated the scoring for Real Madrid in the early stage, netting a goal in the fifth minute. However, Barcelona quickly responded through Lamine Yamal's equalizer.

The match saw Barcelona take control as Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty, followed by a precise header from Raphinha and a last-second first-half goal by Alejandro Balde, pushing the score to an imposing 4-1 at halftime. The dramatic tempo continued with Raphinha netting again right after the break to extend the lead.

Despite going down to ten men after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off for fouling Mbappe, Barcelona's defense held firm. Substitute keeper Inaki Pena conceded a goal from a Rodrygo free-kick, but it was too little, too late for Madrid, as Barcelona secured a historic 15th Super Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025