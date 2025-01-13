Barça's Dramatic Triumph: A Super Cup Masterclass

In a thrilling Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona overcame an early setback to triumph over Real Madrid with a stunning 5-2 victory. French forward Kylian Mbappe initiated the scoring for Real Madrid in the early stage, netting a goal in the fifth minute. However, Barcelona quickly responded through Lamine Yamal's equalizer.

The match saw Barcelona take control as Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty, followed by a precise header from Raphinha and a last-second first-half goal by Alejandro Balde, pushing the score to an imposing 4-1 at halftime. The dramatic tempo continued with Raphinha netting again right after the break to extend the lead.

Despite going down to ten men after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off for fouling Mbappe, Barcelona's defense held firm. Substitute keeper Inaki Pena conceded a goal from a Rodrygo free-kick, but it was too little, too late for Madrid, as Barcelona secured a historic 15th Super Cup title.

