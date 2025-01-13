Left Menu

Barcelona's Epic Comeback: Triumph in Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona overcame an early deficit to defeat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final, capturing their 15th title. Goals from Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Balde secured the win. Despite a red card setback, they held firm to seal a significant victory, their first in over a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 03:27 IST
Barcelona staged a spectacular comeback to defeat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Overcoming an early setback, Barca scored four times in a commanding first-half display and held on despite losing their goalkeeper to a red card, claiming their 15th title.

Goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde had Barcelona leading comfortably at halftime, overturning Kylian Mbappe's early opener for Real Madrid. Raphinha added another in the second half before Rodrygo found the net for Madrid, but Barca's clinical performance sealed their first trophy in over a year.

The win denied Real a third consecutive title, having previously won the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup. Despite losing goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to a red card, Barcelona managed to defend their lead, ensuring Real's attempts at a comeback were thwarted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

