FA Cup Drama: Tottenham Survives Tamworth Scare and United Triumphs in Shootout
Tottenham narrowly avoided FA Cup history by defeating fifth-tier Tamworth 3-0 in extra time, after an intense struggle against part-time players. Meanwhile, Manchester United advanced by overcoming Arsenal in a thrilling penalty shootout, thanks to Altay Bayindir's heroics. Other top Premier League teams also progressed smoothly past lower-league competition.
Tottenham Hotspur experienced a dramatic FA Cup encounter as they narrowly averted a historic upset by overcoming fifth-tier Tamworth 3-0 after extra time. Compelled to call upon key players like Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham finally prevailed against Tamworth's part-time squad at The Lamb stadium.
Manchester United also secured a place in the next round after a gripping penalty shootout against Arsenal in the third round. Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir emerged as an unexpected hero, saving critical penalties to ensure United's advancement, despite being reduced to 10 men following Diogo Dalot’s red card.
Elsewhere, Premier League teams Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, and Southampton comfortably dispatched lower-league opponents, maintaining their FA Cup journeys. The draw for the fourth round has set up intriguing clashes, with United hosting Leicester and Liverpool traveling to Plymouth.
