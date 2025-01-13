Left Menu

FA Cup Drama: Tottenham Survives Tamworth Scare and United Triumphs in Shootout

Tottenham narrowly avoided FA Cup history by defeating fifth-tier Tamworth 3-0 in extra time, after an intense struggle against part-time players. Meanwhile, Manchester United advanced by overcoming Arsenal in a thrilling penalty shootout, thanks to Altay Bayindir's heroics. Other top Premier League teams also progressed smoothly past lower-league competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:50 IST
FA Cup Drama: Tottenham Survives Tamworth Scare and United Triumphs in Shootout
Arsenal logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur experienced a dramatic FA Cup encounter as they narrowly averted a historic upset by overcoming fifth-tier Tamworth 3-0 after extra time. Compelled to call upon key players like Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham finally prevailed against Tamworth's part-time squad at The Lamb stadium.

Manchester United also secured a place in the next round after a gripping penalty shootout against Arsenal in the third round. Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir emerged as an unexpected hero, saving critical penalties to ensure United's advancement, despite being reduced to 10 men following Diogo Dalot’s red card.

Elsewhere, Premier League teams Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, and Southampton comfortably dispatched lower-league opponents, maintaining their FA Cup journeys. The draw for the fourth round has set up intriguing clashes, with United hosting Leicester and Liverpool traveling to Plymouth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025