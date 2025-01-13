Medvedev's Quest for Legendary Celebration: What's Next?

Daniil Medvedev's memorable 'Dead Fish' celebration at the 2021 U.S. Open overshadowed even his victory against Novak Djokovic, who was aiming for a calendar-year Grand Slam. This iconic moment, inspired by the FIFA soccer video game, now sets high expectations for Medvedev's next celebratory act.

As Medvedev prepares for his next major tournament, potentially securing his second Grand Slam title, he remains undecided on a new celebration. With an eye on his friends, family, or team, Medvedev anticipates an in-the-moment decision, distinct from his gaming-inspired past moves.

Returning to Melbourne Park, Medvedev seeks redemption after previous near-misses in finals to players like Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal. His focus is clear: continually evolving to outplay rising stars described as 'The Big Two', Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner. Medvedev's pursuit of excellence is undeterred, underscoring his role as a formidable competitor despite sharing the stage with tennis legends.

