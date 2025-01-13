Sports Rundown: Key Highlights from Various Games
This sports news roundup includes the Chicago Bears seeking Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman for head coach, Coco Gauff advancing in the Australian Open, American Lauren Macuga winning in alpine skiing, and Khalil Mack contemplating retirement. Additional updates cover NHL games, and top performances in basketball and tennis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:27 IST
The Chicago Bears are eyeing Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman for their head coaching role, while Freeman leads the Fighting Irish against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.
Coco Gauff continues her successful streak at the Australian Open by defeating Sofia Kenin in the opening round, showcasing her resilience despite challenging playing conditions.
American skier Lauren Macuga triumphs in a super-G race in Austria, indicating a promising future on the World Cup circuit. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers hints at retirement after a disappointing playoff loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
