Sports Rundown: Key Highlights from Various Games

The Chicago Bears are eyeing Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman for their head coaching role, while Freeman leads the Fighting Irish against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Coco Gauff continues her successful streak at the Australian Open by defeating Sofia Kenin in the opening round, showcasing her resilience despite challenging playing conditions.

American skier Lauren Macuga triumphs in a super-G race in Austria, indicating a promising future on the World Cup circuit. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers hints at retirement after a disappointing playoff loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)