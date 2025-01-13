Alex Michelsen Shocks Tsitsipas at Australian Open
Alex Michelsen, a 20-year-old American tennis player, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open. Despite nerves impacting his serve in the fourth set, Michelsen remained composed to clinch a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory. He attributes his success to his mother’s early training.
- Country:
- Australia
In a stunning first-round victory at the 2023 Australian Open, 20-year-old Alex Michelsen overcame former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Displaying impressive composure, the American secured a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win, a remarkable start to his Grand Slam campaign.
Michelsen, who began playing tennis at age 3, credits his mother, a college tennis player, for his early development. Her relentless practice sessions with him proved instrumental in shaping his technique and mindset.
Combining powerful service returns and baseline control, Michelsen delivered a precise performance against Tsitsipas, clinching crucial points when needed. Despite some serving struggles, he emphasized the importance of mental resilience in securing his first victory over a top-20 player.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hidden Arsenal Uncovered in Arunachal Pradesh: A Victory for Security Forces
Tailenders Triumph: South Africa's Dramatic Test Victory Over Pakistan
South Africa's Thrilling Victory Books WTC Final Spot
Nail-Biting Finish: Pakistan and South Africa Battle for Test Victory
Koneru Humpy's Historic Second World Rapid Chess Victory