India's Under-19 Team Dominates in Warm-Up Match
India's Under-19 women's cricket team secured a resounding win over Scotland in a warm-up match for the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup. Batting first, India scored 164 runs, with key performances from Kamalini G and others. Indian bowlers then dismissed Scotland for just 45 runs.
In a standout performance, India's Under-19 women's cricket team dominated Scotland in a warm-up match for the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, winning by an impressive 119 runs.
Opting to bat first, India posted a solid 164 for 7 in their 20 allotted overs. Kamalini G was the top scorer with an aggressive 32 off 23 balls, while several players were strategically retired out to allow others to gain match practice.
The Indian bowling attack proved too strong for Scotland, dismissing them for just 45 runs. Shabnam Shakil, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sonam Yadav each claimed two wickets, showcasing the team's depth ahead of the tournament's main events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India’s Koneru Humpy becomes 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion, beating Irene Sukandar in New York.
Arshdeep Singh Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year
Delhi Transport's Denial Sparks Political Clash Over Free Bus Rides for Women
Dramatic World Cup Super-G: A Tale of Triumph and Turmoil
A New Era for Indian Women's Football Team: A Blend of Experience and Youth