India's Under-19 Team Dominates in Warm-Up Match

In a standout performance, India's Under-19 women's cricket team dominated Scotland in a warm-up match for the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, winning by an impressive 119 runs.

Opting to bat first, India posted a solid 164 for 7 in their 20 allotted overs. Kamalini G was the top scorer with an aggressive 32 off 23 balls, while several players were strategically retired out to allow others to gain match practice.

The Indian bowling attack proved too strong for Scotland, dismissing them for just 45 runs. Shabnam Shakil, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sonam Yadav each claimed two wickets, showcasing the team's depth ahead of the tournament's main events.

(With inputs from agencies.)