Nick Kyrgios's Disappointing Grand Slam Return

Nick Kyrgios's return to the Grand Slam stage ended in disappointment, as Jacob Fearnley defeated the Australian in straight sets at the Australian Open. Despite the crowd's hopes, Kyrgios struggled with an injury that affected his performance, allowing Fearnley to impress on his Grand Slam debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:57 IST
Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios's much-anticipated return to Melbourne Park ended in a straightforward defeat as he lost in straight sets to Briton Jacob Fearnley in the opening round of the Australian Open.

A capacity crowd at John Cain Arena witnessed Kyrgios's struggle with an abdominal strain, which hindered his serve and mobility, resulting in a 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(2) loss.

Fearnley's Grand Slam debut turned heads as he dominated, setting up a second-round match against France's Arthur Cazaux. Despite his nerves, Fearnley maintained composure as Kyrgios grappled with injury woes, ultimately leading to his early exit from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

