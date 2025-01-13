Nick Kyrgios's Disappointing Grand Slam Return

Nick Kyrgios's much-anticipated return to Melbourne Park ended in a straightforward defeat as he lost in straight sets to Briton Jacob Fearnley in the opening round of the Australian Open.

A capacity crowd at John Cain Arena witnessed Kyrgios's struggle with an abdominal strain, which hindered his serve and mobility, resulting in a 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(2) loss.

Fearnley's Grand Slam debut turned heads as he dominated, setting up a second-round match against France's Arthur Cazaux. Despite his nerves, Fearnley maintained composure as Kyrgios grappled with injury woes, ultimately leading to his early exit from the tournament.

