A Star Rises: Billa Shines at J-K ArmWrestling Championship

The fifth J-K ArmWrestling State Championship concluded at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir indoor stadium on January 10 and 11, featuring 400 athletes across 40 categories, according to a statement from the People's ArmWrestling Federation India.

Organized by the Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling Association under the Federation's auspices, the event offered thrilling matches and significant milestones for Panja in Kashmir. After a series of impressive wins, Billa emerged as 'Champion of Champions' in both youth and senior right-hand categories.

Parvinn Dabass, Co-founder of Pro Panja League, praised Billa's performance, noting a new star in Kashmir. Dabass promised Billa an opportunity in an upcoming Pro Punja League Mega Match.

The top two athletes from each weight category will advance to nationals soon. Notably, 30 female athletes participated, highlighting Panja's growing popularity.

The championship was attended by key figures, including Preeti Jhangiani, the People's ArmWrestling Federation of India President, and officials like Mushtaq Ahmad of the J&K ArmWrestling Association, Farooq Dar, and Nusrat Gazal of the J&K Sports Council.

Jhangiani expressed delight at the turnout, emphasizing the sport's role in promoting a 'Say no to drugs' campaign. She commended local efforts and predicted Panja's return to the region. Echoing this sentiment, Dabass announced plans for a significant Pro Panja League event in Srinagar soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)