Djokovic Begins Quest for 25th Major with New Coach Murray Amidst Australian Open Drama

Novak Djokovic kicked off the 2025 Australian Open with a challenging win against Nishesh Basavareddy, a 19-year-old American making his Grand Slam debut. Guided by former rival-turned-coach Andy Murray, Djokovic overcame a slow start to secure a four-set victory, positioning himself for an 11th Melbourne Park championship.

The match sparked interest as it was the first time Murray appeared in Djokovic's box, offering guidance and support from the sidelines. Despite the new dynamic, Djokovic displayed his usual on-court intensity, celebrating a pivotal break point and ultimately taking control of the match.

Day 2 of the tournament was intense, filled with matches featuring top seeds and Grand Slam champions. Among the notable performances were wins by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile, surprise exits included Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko, adding to the day's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)