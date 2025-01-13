Left Menu

Djokovic Begins Quest for 25th Major with New Coach Murray Amidst Australian Open Drama

Novak Djokovic started his 2025 Australian Open campaign with a win over Nishesh Basavareddy, despite losing the first set. The match marked Djokovic's first appearance with former rival Andy Murray as his coach. Their partnership showed promise as Djokovic aims for his 11th Melbourne title and 25th major win overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:21 IST
Djokovic Begins Quest for 25th Major with New Coach Murray Amidst Australian Open Drama
Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic kicked off the 2025 Australian Open with a challenging win against Nishesh Basavareddy, a 19-year-old American making his Grand Slam debut. Guided by former rival-turned-coach Andy Murray, Djokovic overcame a slow start to secure a four-set victory, positioning himself for an 11th Melbourne Park championship.

The match sparked interest as it was the first time Murray appeared in Djokovic's box, offering guidance and support from the sidelines. Despite the new dynamic, Djokovic displayed his usual on-court intensity, celebrating a pivotal break point and ultimately taking control of the match.

Day 2 of the tournament was intense, filled with matches featuring top seeds and Grand Slam champions. Among the notable performances were wins by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile, surprise exits included Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko, adding to the day's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025