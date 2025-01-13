Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios: A Quiet Exit at the Australian Open?

Nick Kyrgios faced a challenging encounter at the 2024 Australian Open. Despite his charismatic playstyle, injuries hampered his performance, resulting in a loss to Jacob Fearnley. Kyrgios expressed doubt about returning for singles in this Grand Slam but plans to continue in doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:30 IST
Nick Kyrgios, known for his flamboyant playing style and on-court charisma, faced a subdued exit at the Australian Open. Returning to action after two years marked by injuries, Kyrgios fell to unseeded Jacob Fearnley in straight sets.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up struggled with an abdominal strain, which impacted his performance. Despite his powerful serve, Kyrgios lacked the physical prowess he's known for. The 29-year-old hinted that this might be his last singles match at his home Grand Slam.

Yet, he remains hopeful for his participation in doubles, partnering with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. Kyrgios' struggle to compete at the highest level is a stark reminder of the physical demands on elite athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

