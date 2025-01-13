Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club Eyes Victory Against Gonasika in HIL Clash

Poised for their sixth match in the Hockey India League, Soorma Hockey Club faces Team Gonasika. Despite strong defense, Head Coach Jeroen Baart emphasizes the need for improved goal-scoring. As Soorma stands fifth on the points table, tight competition and key player contributions mark their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:47 IST
Vivek Sagar Prasad in action. (Photo- HIL). Image Credit: ANI
As Soorma Hockey Club prepares for its sixth Hockey India League match against Team Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the focus remains on tightening their offensive strategy. With eight points in the bag from five matches, the team is currently positioned fifth in the league standings.

The team's head coach, Jeroen Baart, has commended their robust defensive plays but stressed the critical need to generate more scoring opportunities. Baart noted, "We have been defensively strong, partly due to outstanding performances by our goalkeeper, Vincent Vanasch. However, only scoring one field goal in five games highlights a pressing need for improved efficiency upfront."

Looking forward to the matchup against Gonasika, Baart anticipates a fiercely contested game, underscoring the significance of capitalizing on scoring chances and maintaining a solid defensive stance. Contributions from key players, including Phil Roper, Nichola Della Torre, Jeremy Hayward, and Vivek Sagar Prasad, have been pivotal in Soorma's campaign thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

