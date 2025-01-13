Soorma Hockey Club Eyes Victory Against Gonasika in HIL Clash

As Soorma Hockey Club prepares for its sixth Hockey India League match against Team Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the focus remains on tightening their offensive strategy. With eight points in the bag from five matches, the team is currently positioned fifth in the league standings.

The team's head coach, Jeroen Baart, has commended their robust defensive plays but stressed the critical need to generate more scoring opportunities. Baart noted, "We have been defensively strong, partly due to outstanding performances by our goalkeeper, Vincent Vanasch. However, only scoring one field goal in five games highlights a pressing need for improved efficiency upfront."

Looking forward to the matchup against Gonasika, Baart anticipates a fiercely contested game, underscoring the significance of capitalizing on scoring chances and maintaining a solid defensive stance. Contributions from key players, including Phil Roper, Nichola Della Torre, Jeremy Hayward, and Vivek Sagar Prasad, have been pivotal in Soorma's campaign thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)