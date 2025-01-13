Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Kerala Blasters FC Overcome Odisha FC in ISL 2024-25 Clash

Kerala Blasters FC emerged victorious over Odisha FC with a 3-2 nail-biter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi during the Indian Super League 2024-25. A late strike by Noah Sadaoui secured the win for the home team, pushing them to the eighth spot in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:01 IST
Kerala Blasters won a tightly-fought match. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala Blasters FC triumphed over Odisha FC with a 3-2 victory in the Indian Super League 2024-25 on Monday. Despite an early goal from Jerry Mawihmingthanga, the home team rallied to remain unbeaten whenever Noah Sadaoui has scored this season.

Odisha FC initiated the proceedings with a swift move in the fourth minute, as Jerry Mawihmingthanga made a high-footed strike to open the scoring. The visitors fortified their defense to stifle Kwame Peprah's close shot in the 36th minute, displaying a coherent backline effort.

Kwame Peprah equalized in the 60th minute, courtesy of a crafty through ball from Korou Singh. Kerala Blasters FC intensified their offense, enabling Jesus Jimenez to put them ahead in the 73rd minute. A steadfast Odisha FC momentarily leveled the score before a critical red card to Carlos Delgado in the 83rd minute led to Noah Sadaoui's winning goal in injury time, lifting Kerala to eighth in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

