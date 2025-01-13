Thrilling Victory: Kerala Blasters FC Overcome Odisha FC in ISL 2024-25 Clash

In a gripping encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala Blasters FC triumphed over Odisha FC with a 3-2 victory in the Indian Super League 2024-25 on Monday. Despite an early goal from Jerry Mawihmingthanga, the home team rallied to remain unbeaten whenever Noah Sadaoui has scored this season.

Odisha FC initiated the proceedings with a swift move in the fourth minute, as Jerry Mawihmingthanga made a high-footed strike to open the scoring. The visitors fortified their defense to stifle Kwame Peprah's close shot in the 36th minute, displaying a coherent backline effort.

Kwame Peprah equalized in the 60th minute, courtesy of a crafty through ball from Korou Singh. Kerala Blasters FC intensified their offense, enabling Jesus Jimenez to put them ahead in the 73rd minute. A steadfast Odisha FC momentarily leveled the score before a critical red card to Carlos Delgado in the 83rd minute led to Noah Sadaoui's winning goal in injury time, lifting Kerala to eighth in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)