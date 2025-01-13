Left Menu

Brazil's Kho Kho Dream: From Newcomers to Contenders

Brazil's Kho Kho team, led by coach Laura Matte Doering and captain Gabriel Barros Coronas, is exhilarated to participate in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in India. Embracing this new sport, they anticipate surprising performances and praise the incredible hospitality and competitive environment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:42 IST
Brazil captain Gabriel Barros Coronas. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brazil's Kho Kho team coach, Laura Matte Doering, and captain, Gabriel Barros Coronas, have expressed their enthusiasm and pride in representing their nation at the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in India. Barros confidently asserted that Brazil will soon rank among the best in this dynamic sport.

The historic event commenced in New Delhi amid much fanfare, with India facing Nepal in the men's opening match. The women's competition is set to start with England playing Australia, while Brazil's men are scheduled to meet India on Tuesday, sparking significant anticipation.

In conversations with ANI, Captain Barros described the experience of competing in India as 'amazing,' while Coach Laura Matte shared her pride in being part of this novel experience for Brazil, a nation that embraced Kho Kho just four months ago. The team is eagerly adapting to the sport's intricacies and is thrilled by India's warm hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

