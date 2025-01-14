Monza's Dramatic Victory Over Fiorentina Shakes Up Serie A

Monza delivered a startling upset in Serie A by defeating Fiorentina 2-1 on Monday, marking their first victory since October and ending a five-game losing streak.

The crucial win helped Monza close the gap to one point behind Venezia, despite still languishing at the bottom of the table.

Patrick Ciurria's goal right before halftime lifted Monza, with Daniel Maldini sealing the win. Though Lucas Beltran scored a late penalty for Fiorentina, it wasn't enough to change the result and missed the opportunity to climb above Juventus.

