Casey Stoney Takes Helm to Lead Canada Beyond Scandal

Former England captain Casey Stoney has been appointed the head coach of Canada's women's national soccer team. Her appointment comes after a drone spying scandal involving Canada's team at the last Olympics, where she aims to escort the team beyond the controversy.

Stoney, who was named Coach of the Year in 2022 with San Diego Wave, signed a three-year contract with Canada Soccer, running through the 2027 Women's World Cup, with potential for extension till 2028. She emphasizes on supporting and improving the team while making sure players remain focused on their goals.

Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue highlighted the organization's commitment to learning from past mistakes and praised Stoney as a world-class coach. Stoney, a seasoned player with over 18 years of international experience, expressed her confidence in the leadership and direction of Canada Soccer.

