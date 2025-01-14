American Tennis Stars Shine in Australian Open Battles

Taylor Fritz, the fourth seed, displayed impressive form as he secured a decisive victory against fellow American Jenson Brooksby at the Australian Open. Fritz's 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 triumph not only marks a strong start for his Grand Slam campaign but also brings hope to end a 22-year American drought in men's major titles.

Emma Navarro faced a tougher challenge in an all-American contest, overcoming Peyton Stearns 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 after a grueling three-hour battle. Showing resilience, Navarro rallied from behind in the final set, sealing her victory with a powerful backhand that underscored her determination.

Elsewhere, other notable contenders including Matteo Berrettini and Emma Raducanu advanced despite facing formidable opponents. Raducanu delivered a compelling comeback performance despite serving struggles, while Berrettini came from a set down to emerge victorious. As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for the next round's thrilling clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)