Kerala Blasters Triumph in High-Stakes Thriller Against Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters FC secured a dramatic victory over Odisha FC in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter. The Blasters showcased resilience, bouncing back to win with goals from Peprah, Jimenez, and Sadaoui. Interim head coach T.G. Purushothaman praised the team's execution and young star Korou Singh's standout performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:12 IST
T.G. Purushothaman (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a riveting Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters FC emerged victorious against Odisha FC, securing a place in fans' hearts with a display of resilience and skill. The high-stakes confrontation concluded with the Blasters edging out the competition in a gripping five-goal thriller at their home ground in Kochi.

The victory, which maintained the Blasters' unbeaten record against Odisha, was highlighted by stellar performances from Kwame Peprah, Jesus Jimenez, and Noah Sadaoui. Despite an early goal by Odisha's Jerry Mawihmingthanga, the Blasters fought back fiercely, demonstrating strategic gameplay and determination in the second half.

Interim head coach T.G. Purushothaman praised his team's execution of a well-crafted game plan, giving credit to the entire squad and highlighting the contributions of young winger Korou Singh. Singh's assist marked his fourth this season, equaling a club record. As the Blasters look toward future challenges, their recent success is a testament to their evolving strategy and the nurturing of homegrown talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

