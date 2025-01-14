Emma Raducanu Triumphs Amid Serving Struggles at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu made her return to competitive tennis with a hard-fought victory at the Australian Open, overcoming a host of serving challenges to defeat Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in a tough first-round clash.

The British player, who has been plagued by injuries since her sensational 2021 U.S. Open win, attributed her 15 double faults to an enigmatic serve but maintained perseverance throughout the match at Melbourne Park.

Despite the erratic serving, Raducanu was pleased with her ability to rely on other aspects of her game, helping secure her upcoming match against Amanda Anisimova, another tennis prodigy familiar with performing under the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)