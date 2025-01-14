Emma Raducanu Triumphs Amid Serving Struggles at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu, the 22-year-old British tennis player, overcame serving challenges to win her first-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Australian Open. Despite serving 15 double faults, Raducanu demonstrated resilience and adaptability in her victory, setting up a match against Amanda Anisimova in the next round.
Emma Raducanu made her return to competitive tennis with a hard-fought victory at the Australian Open, overcoming a host of serving challenges to defeat Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in a tough first-round clash.
The British player, who has been plagued by injuries since her sensational 2021 U.S. Open win, attributed her 15 double faults to an enigmatic serve but maintained perseverance throughout the match at Melbourne Park.
Despite the erratic serving, Raducanu was pleased with her ability to rely on other aspects of her game, helping secure her upcoming match against Amanda Anisimova, another tennis prodigy familiar with performing under the spotlight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Major Moves in Athletics
Sports Highlights: Milestones, Comebacks, and Playoff Pursuits
Computer Operator Misappropriates Rs 21.59 Crore in Maharashtra Sports Complex Scam
Navdeep Singh Lauds Pro Kabaddi League's Impact on Sport's Evolution
The Sporting Stories Bringing Australia’s Literary Landscape to Life