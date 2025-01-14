Left Menu

Rybakina Dominates Local Teen in Grand Slam Debut

Elena Rybakina showcased her top-tier tennis skills with a commanding victory over teenager Emerson Jones in the Australian Open. The world number seven's powerful serve was pivotal, earning 11 aces, as she advanced to face American Iva Jovic in the next round.

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina delivered a powerful performance against local teenager Emerson Jones, defeating her 6-1, 6-1 in the Australian Open's first round at Margaret Court Arena. The match, which was eagerly anticipated, became a showcase for the world number seven's skill and experience.

With 11 aces on display, Rybakina efficiently overcame the three break points won by the 16-year-old Australian, who was playing her first Grand Slam match. Post-match, Rybakina praised Jones, acknowledging her talent and potential for future success in the sport.

Despite Jones's previous successes, including being a junior finalist at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, she struggled to implement her down-the-line forehand strategy effectively, often faltering as nerves took hold. Rybakina's dominance sets her up to face another young talent, American Iva Jovic, in the upcoming round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

