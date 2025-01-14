Rybakina Dominates Local Teen in Grand Slam Debut

Elena Rybakina delivered a powerful performance against local teenager Emerson Jones, defeating her 6-1, 6-1 in the Australian Open's first round at Margaret Court Arena. The match, which was eagerly anticipated, became a showcase for the world number seven's skill and experience.

With 11 aces on display, Rybakina efficiently overcame the three break points won by the 16-year-old Australian, who was playing her first Grand Slam match. Post-match, Rybakina praised Jones, acknowledging her talent and potential for future success in the sport.

Despite Jones's previous successes, including being a junior finalist at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, she struggled to implement her down-the-line forehand strategy effectively, often faltering as nerves took hold. Rybakina's dominance sets her up to face another young talent, American Iva Jovic, in the upcoming round.

