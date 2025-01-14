Left Menu

Controversial Doping Bans Highlight Tennis Inequities

Jenson Brooksby, suspended for missing three drug tests, critiques disparities in tennis doping punishments. While Brooksby faced a lengthy suspension, top players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek received minor penalties for positive tests, sparking debate about fairness in sports doping regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:07 IST
In a controversial decision, American tennis player Jenson Brooksby received a 13-month ban after missing three drugs tests. Brooksby criticized the tennis authorities, labeling the decision as "unfair," particularly when compared to minor reprimands given to top-ranked players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek after positive doping tests.

Brooksby's suspension was initially 18 months but was reduced on appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. After serving his ban, Brooksby struggled upon his return, losing to fellow American Taylor Fritz in the Australian Open's first round.

The disparity in penalties among players has sparked discussions about a two-tier anti-doping system. Many players voiced concerns regarding perceived injustices within the sport. In response, the International Tennis Integrity Agency declared that cases are judged impartially based on facts, not players' names or rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

