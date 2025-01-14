Rigobert Song Takes Helm of Central African Republic's Football Team

Renowned former Cameroon captain and coach Rigobert Song has been named the new coach of the Central African Republic's national football team. The appointment was confirmed by the country's sports ministry on Tuesday, though detailed terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Song is stepping into the role previously held by Swiss coach Raoul Savoy, who was terminated following the team's unsuccessful bid to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite this setback, they remain actively engaged in the World Cup qualification process, with crucial home matches against Madagascar and Mali lined up for March.

Song's distinguished football career includes tenures with prominent clubs such as Liverpool, West Ham United, Racing Lens, and Galatasaray. Notably, he was involved in a high-profile altercation with goalkeeper Andre Onana during the 2022 World Cup, leading to Onana's early departure from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)