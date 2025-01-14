Left Menu

Rigobert Song Takes Helm of Central African Republic's Football Team

Former Cameroon star Rigobert Song has been appointed as the coach of the Central African Republic’s national football team. Song, with a notable football career, steps in after the dismissal of Raoul Savoy. The team is set to resume World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Mali in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:48 IST
Rigobert Song Takes Helm of Central African Republic's Football Team
Rigobert Song
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

Renowned former Cameroon captain and coach Rigobert Song has been named the new coach of the Central African Republic's national football team. The appointment was confirmed by the country's sports ministry on Tuesday, though detailed terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Song is stepping into the role previously held by Swiss coach Raoul Savoy, who was terminated following the team's unsuccessful bid to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite this setback, they remain actively engaged in the World Cup qualification process, with crucial home matches against Madagascar and Mali lined up for March.

Song's distinguished football career includes tenures with prominent clubs such as Liverpool, West Ham United, Racing Lens, and Galatasaray. Notably, he was involved in a high-profile altercation with goalkeeper Andre Onana during the 2022 World Cup, leading to Onana's early departure from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025