Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Future Under Scrutiny
Gautam Gambhir's role as head coach is under evaluation due to India's poor performance and his efforts to end the 'superstar culture' in the team. A rift with senior players and concerns from the BCCI add to the uncertainty of his position ahead of the Champions Trophy.
Gautam Gambhir's stewardship of the Indian cricket team is under review as concerns mount over the team's dismal performance and internal discord. The scrutiny comes ahead of next month's Champions Trophy, with officials wary of his push to abolish the entrenched 'superstar culture'.
Appointed last year, Gambhir has faced challenging times, with the team losing six out of 10 Test matches and experiencing an ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka. This poor run has not only unsettled Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but also weakened Gambhir's own standing.
The atmosphere is further complicated by rumors of a fallout with key players during the Border-Gavaskar series loss in Australia. The BCCI's discontent with his alleged overreach and personal assistant's presence raises additional concerns about his leadership approach.
