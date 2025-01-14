Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Return: Mumbai Awaits Star Batsman's Decision
India cricket captain Rohit Sharma practiced with the Mumbai team but his participation in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match remains uncertain. Despite a tough run in Australia, Rohit remains focused on practicing and team collaborations. His future in red-ball cricket is currently in question.
- Country:
- India
Embattled Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma practiced with the Mumbai team on Tuesday as they prepared for the resumption of the Ranji Trophy. However, uncertainty looms over whether Sharma will play in the upcoming match, scheduled for January 23.
At Wankhede Stadium, the 37-year-old Sharma participated in a morning practice session alongside Mumbai stalwart Ajinkya Rahane. This session comes after a challenging tour of Australia, where Sharma scored only 31 runs across three Tests and decided to opt out of the concluding Test in Sydney due to poor form.
Despite doubts about Sharma's participation in the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, he continues to be actively involved in team efforts, including a performance review meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's Devajit Saikia. The upcoming match holds significant importance for Mumbai's progression in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
