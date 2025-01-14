Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Return: Mumbai Awaits Star Batsman's Decision

India cricket captain Rohit Sharma practiced with the Mumbai team but his participation in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match remains uncertain. Despite a tough run in Australia, Rohit remains focused on practicing and team collaborations. His future in red-ball cricket is currently in question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:53 IST
Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Return: Mumbai Awaits Star Batsman's Decision
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Embattled Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma practiced with the Mumbai team on Tuesday as they prepared for the resumption of the Ranji Trophy. However, uncertainty looms over whether Sharma will play in the upcoming match, scheduled for January 23.

At Wankhede Stadium, the 37-year-old Sharma participated in a morning practice session alongside Mumbai stalwart Ajinkya Rahane. This session comes after a challenging tour of Australia, where Sharma scored only 31 runs across three Tests and decided to opt out of the concluding Test in Sydney due to poor form.

Despite doubts about Sharma's participation in the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, he continues to be actively involved in team efforts, including a performance review meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's Devajit Saikia. The upcoming match holds significant importance for Mumbai's progression in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025