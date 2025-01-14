Left Menu

Teen Sensation Joao Fonseca Shocks Rublev at Australian Open

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca made a sensational Grand Slam debut by defeating Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the Australian Open. Fonseca showcased remarkable composure and skill, impressing the crowd at Margaret Court Arena with his 51 winners to seal the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:00 IST
Teen Sensation Joao Fonseca Shocks Rublev at Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling start to his Grand Slam journey, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca delivered a stunning victory over Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open. The match, held on Tuesday, saw the 18-year-old Fonseca win in straight sets, setting Margaret Court Arena abuzz with his performance.

Fonseca claimed the first set with a powerful forehand winner, one of many in a masterful display that only improved as the contest progressed. Despite Rublev's resurgence in the third set, Fonseca maintained his composure, ultimately forcing another tiebreaker.

Without flinching, Fonseca sealed the match on his first opportunity with a decisive forehand, marking his 51st winner of the night. His mature gameplay not only thrilled the late-night audience but also announced his arrival on the Grand Slam scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025