Teen Sensation Joao Fonseca Shocks Rublev at Australian Open

In a thrilling start to his Grand Slam journey, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca delivered a stunning victory over Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open. The match, held on Tuesday, saw the 18-year-old Fonseca win in straight sets, setting Margaret Court Arena abuzz with his performance.

Fonseca claimed the first set with a powerful forehand winner, one of many in a masterful display that only improved as the contest progressed. Despite Rublev's resurgence in the third set, Fonseca maintained his composure, ultimately forcing another tiebreaker.

Without flinching, Fonseca sealed the match on his first opportunity with a decisive forehand, marking his 51st winner of the night. His mature gameplay not only thrilled the late-night audience but also announced his arrival on the Grand Slam scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)