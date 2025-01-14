Visa Delays Impact Saqib Mahmood Ahead of India's Tour

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, noted for his Pakistani heritage, finds himself sidelined from the team's Abu Dhabi training camp due to a delay in securing his visa for India's upcoming limited-overs tour. As reported by 'ESPNcricinfo,' Mahmood's passport remains with authorities for processing.

This instance marks yet another occasion when cricketers of Pakistani descent have encountered such bureaucratic setbacks. Past experiences include spinner Shoaib Bashir missing a Test in Hyderabad last year and Australian batsman Usman Khawaja facing delays in 2023.

Other England players with similar backgrounds, however, have successfully received their visas. Despite the delay, Mahmood is anticipated to join his teammates before their departure to Kolkata. The tour kicks off on January 22 with a T20I fixture.

