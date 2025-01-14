Left Menu

Visa Delays Impact Saqib Mahmood Ahead of India's Tour

England cricket player Saqib Mahmood faces delays in obtaining his Indian visa, preventing him from participating in a training camp in Abu Dhabi. This issue has affected other players of Pakistani heritage. Despite the delay, Mahmood is expected to join other cricketers on the tour starting January 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, noted for his Pakistani heritage, finds himself sidelined from the team's Abu Dhabi training camp due to a delay in securing his visa for India's upcoming limited-overs tour. As reported by 'ESPNcricinfo,' Mahmood's passport remains with authorities for processing.

This instance marks yet another occasion when cricketers of Pakistani descent have encountered such bureaucratic setbacks. Past experiences include spinner Shoaib Bashir missing a Test in Hyderabad last year and Australian batsman Usman Khawaja facing delays in 2023.

Other England players with similar backgrounds, however, have successfully received their visas. Despite the delay, Mahmood is anticipated to join his teammates before their departure to Kolkata. The tour kicks off on January 22 with a T20I fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

