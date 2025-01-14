Left Menu

Teen Sensation João Fonseca Stuns at Australian Open

In a stunning debut, 18-year-old João Fonseca defeated No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, marking a significant milestone in his budding tennis career. The Brazilian teen showcased exceptional skills and composure, advancing to the second round where he will face Lorenzo Sonego.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:03 IST
Teen Sensation João Fonseca Stuns at Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

João Fonseca, the 18-year-old Brazilian tennis prodigy, astonished spectators at the Australian Open by defeating No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets. This victory marks Fonseca's entrance onto the Grand Slam stage as he has been on an impressive 14-match winning streak.

For slightly over two hours, Fonseca displayed a formidable serve and powerful groundstrokes, acquiring 51 total winners, including 14 aces. His performance included saving five of six break points against the experienced Rublev, drawing interest from tennis followers around the world.

After securing his victory, Fonseca expressed his joy in stepping onto such a large stage for the first time. The young player now gears up to face Lorenzo Sonego in the next round, inspired by the work ethic of tennis great Roger Federer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025