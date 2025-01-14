Tribute to Tony Book: A Legacy at Manchester City
Tony Book, former player and manager for Manchester City, has passed away at 90. Joining City at 31, he led them to five major trophies. After retiring as a player, Book continued to influence the club as manager and caretaker. His legacy remains as a foundation of success.
Tony Book, a legendary figure at Manchester City, has died at the age of 90, the club confirmed. Book, who joined City in 1966, became their captain and led them to various victories, including a First Division title and an FA Cup.
After hanging up his boots in 1974, Book transitioned into a managerial role, guiding Manchester City to a League Cup triumph in 1976 and a solid runner-up finish in the subsequent season. He also returned briefly as a caretaker manager in 1989 and 1993.
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak praised Tony Book for his nearly six-decade dedication, remembering Book's contributions both on and off the field and noting his humility despite significant achievements. Flags at the Etihad Stadium have been lowered in his honor.
