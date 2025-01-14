India Triumphs Over Brazil in Thrilling Kho Kho World Cup Match

In a captivating display at the Kho Kho World Cup, the Indian men's team outperformed Brazil with a score of 64-34, moving closer to the knock-out stage.

The intense match, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, showcased India's strategic prowess despite an early challenge from Brazil, who initially scored 16 points.

Key players like Rokeson Singh, Pabani Sabar, and Aditya Ganpule led India's charge, eventually overcoming Brazil's resistance led by Matheus Costa and company, to secure a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)