Upsets and Comebacks: Thrills on Day 4 of the Australian Open

The fourth day of the Australian Open delivered a series of unexpected twists with Laura Siegemund, currently ranked 97th in the world, eliminating fifth seed and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, marking the first significant upset in the women's draw. Siegemund expressed her determination, stating she played with freedom and confidence.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, faced a tough challenge in her match but emerged victorious against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro following a second-set comeback, despite Bouzas Maneiro saving two match points. Jessica Pegula swiftly moved into the third round after defeating Elise Mertens.

Rain initially delayed proceedings, but matches continued with notable players such as Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka taking to the court. Enthusiasts witnessed a blend of skill and resilience, setting the stage for further excitement in the days ahead.

