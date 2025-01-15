Left Menu

Upsets and Comebacks: Thrills on Day 4 of the Australian Open

The fourth day of the Australian Open saw significant upsets and thrilling comebacks. Laura Siegemund triumphed over Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, while Aryna Sabalenka advanced after a comeback. Jessica Pegula also moved into the third round, as rain caused delays in the day's matches at Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:08 IST
Upsets and Comebacks: Thrills on Day 4 of the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The fourth day of the Australian Open delivered a series of unexpected twists with Laura Siegemund, currently ranked 97th in the world, eliminating fifth seed and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, marking the first significant upset in the women's draw. Siegemund expressed her determination, stating she played with freedom and confidence.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, faced a tough challenge in her match but emerged victorious against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro following a second-set comeback, despite Bouzas Maneiro saving two match points. Jessica Pegula swiftly moved into the third round after defeating Elise Mertens.

Rain initially delayed proceedings, but matches continued with notable players such as Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka taking to the court. Enthusiasts witnessed a blend of skill and resilience, setting the stage for further excitement in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025