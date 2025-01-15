Left Menu

Siegemund Upsets Zheng: A Stunner at the Australian Open

Last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen crashed out of the Australian Open's second round, losing to unseeded German Laura Siegemund. Zheng struggled with fitness issues and lacked preparation after missing tune-up events, while Siegemund rode her luck and delivered a spirited performance to clinch the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:37 IST
In a surprising turn of events at the Australian Open, last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen was eliminated in the second round by unseeded German player Laura Siegemund. The defeat, with scores of 7-6(3) 6-3, ended Zheng's hopes of emulating fellow Chinese player Li Na's 2014 triumph.

Zheng, unable to participate in preparatory tournaments due to fitness issues post-WTA Finals, felt her limited build-up impacted her Grand Slam performance. Despite disagreements with her team, she insisted on competing in the prestigious tournament.

Siegemund, age 36 and the second oldest in the draw, showcased resilience and strategic play. Her victory, a significant upset, earned her a spot against either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Anastasia Potapova in her next match, marking her first top 10 win since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

