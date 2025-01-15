Aston Villa Secures Donyell Malen in Major Transfer Move

Aston Villa has made a significant transfer, signing Dutch forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £21 million. The 25-year-old player had 18 months remaining on his Dortmund contract.

Malen, who was a part of Arsenal's academy and later moved to PSV Eindhoven, joined Dortmund in 2021. This season, his playing time has been limited due to the rise of Jamie Gittens.

Despite this, Malen continues to be a key player for the Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, having participated in 41 international matches for his country.

