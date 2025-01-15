Djokovic Sees Promising Future for Brazil's Rising Tennis Star

Novak Djokovic has identified budding Brazilian tennis talent Joao Fonseca as one to watch, drawing comparisons between the teenager and his own younger self. Djokovic expressed enthusiasm about Fonseca's potential, especially following the 18-year-old's remarkable victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion met Fonseca after his match on Wednesday, where Djokovic continued his pursuit of his 11th Melbourne Park title by defeating Jaime Faria. He commended Fonseca for the composure and skill he displayed on a grand stage, reflecting on the teenager's ability to handle pressure during night matches.

Djokovic also emphasized the significance of a talented young player emerging from Brazil, noting that the country hasn't seen such potential since Guga Kuerten. With rising stars like Fonseca and others pushing him in early rounds, Djokovic relishes the challenges and admires the fearless and carefree play of next-generation athletes.

