New Trio Takes the Helm of Match of the Day

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan will take over as Match of the Day presenters next season. This marks the first time the BBC show will feature three presenters. The change follows Gary Lineker's decision to step down after 25 years.

The BBC has announced a significant change for the iconic football highlights show, Match of the Day. From next season, Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan will share presenting duties, following Gary Lineker's departure.

Lineker, a former England striker, has been the face of the show for 25 years. His departure was publicized last November, allowing him to step down at the end of the current season.

This will be an unprecedented move in the show's history, known as the longest-running football program worldwide, having launched in 1964. Logan is no stranger to the show, having filled in previously, while Chapman brings experience from hosting the companion show MOTD2. Cates will juggle her new role alongside her commitments with Sky Sports.

