Harnessing Sports Culture to Combat Drug Addiction in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasizes the implementation of sports culture to mitigate drug abuse among youth. He highlights the negative impacts of drug addiction on individuals and society, urging a collective effort from various sectors to combat this issue and promote healthy lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Expressing concern over future generations' safety, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla advocates utilizing sports culture to reduce drug abuse among youth. He believes that integrating sports can foster a healthier lifestyle and community bonding, mitigating the harms of drug dependence.

Governor Shukla highlights how drug addiction devastates youth talent and isolates them from societal participation. He underscores its detrimental effects, including increased crime rates and societal productivity decline. The Governor calls for a collective fight against this menace from parents, educators, and authorities.

Stressing the importance of community involvement, Shukla praises successful campaigns in districts like Solan and Hamirpur. He envisions Himachal Pradesh as a state where informed youth drive innovation and nation-building, devoid of drug-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

