Pune Dominates Inaugural SUFC Inter-City Tournament

Teams from Pune shone brightly at the first-ever SUFC Inter-City Tournament, winning four of the five championship titles across different age brackets. The competition, held at South United Football Club's advanced facilities in Ulsoor, Bengaluru, featured young talents from SUFC's Bengaluru and Pune academies.

Participation from over 250 young footballers underscored the significance of nurturing grassroots talent. The Pune teams secured titles in the Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, and Under-15 categories, with the Under-17 title going to SUFC Pillars from Bengaluru. Players also earned numerous individual accolades, highlighting their impressive skills and potential.

Beyond competition, the event provided invaluable experiences for young players, including interactive sessions with experts, a live Indian Super League match, and workshops on integrating sports and academics. This initiative aligns with SUFC's commitment to bridging the gap between grassroots and professional football while fostering holistic player development.

(With inputs from agencies.)