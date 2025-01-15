East Bengal Edges Past Sribhumi FC in Thrilling Encounter

East Bengal secured their second consecutive victory in the IWL 2024-25, overcoming Sribhumi FC with a 1-0 scoreline at the East Bengal ground on Wednesday, as reported by the official I-League website. The lone goal came from Soumya Guguloth in the 76th minute, marking newly-promoted Sribhumi FC's second defeat in as many matches following a loss to Sethu FC in Chennai.

Despite being under pressure to deliver after an underwhelming debut, East Bengal stormed into the match with early attacking attempts. Just four minutes into the game, Soumya Guguloth's volley was blocked by a resilient Sribhumi defense. Numerous attacking waves followed, yet East Bengal struggled to convert their chances, assisted by solid defending from their opponents. Resty Nanziri came close in the 14th minute with a near-perfect opportunity, only to miss with an open goal awaiting her.

Sribhumi's goalkeeper Monalisha Devi, despite an initial error, redeemed herself with a critical save against Elshaddai Acheampong's strike. Sribhumi managed some offensive attempts in the second half, notably Rimpa Haldar's chance in the 72nd minute, which lacked the power to challenge Panthoi Chanu. The breakthrough for East Bengal came in the 76th minute from a set-piece, where Soumya Guguloth capitalized on a loose ball, sealing the win. The home side maintained control to see out the victory comfortably. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)