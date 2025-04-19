Churchill Brothers Ruled I-League Champions Amid Controversy
Churchill Brothers were belatedly crowned I-League champions, earning promotion to the Indian Super League, after the AIFF's Appeals Committee ruled against Inter Kashi. The decision resolved a dispute over a contested match involving Inter Kashi, resulting in Churchill Brothers securing the top position.
The Churchill Brothers have been declared the I-League champions following a crucial ruling by the All India Football Federation's Appeals Committee, which also granted them promotion to the Indian Super League. The decision, made on Saturday, effectively ruled against the second-placed Inter Kashi, cementing Churchill Brothers' place at the summit with 40 points.
The controversy centered around Inter Kashi's January competition with Namdhari SC, a match that initially saw Namdhari triumph 2-0. However, it was later discovered that Namdhari fielded an ineligible player, leading the AIFF Disciplinary Committee to initially favor Inter Kashi with a forfeit victory and additional three points, potentially altering the league standings.
The ruling was put 'inoperative and in abeyance' pending further hearings. After a comprehensive review and overcoming procedural delays, the Appeals Committee resolved the matter in Churchill Brothers' favor. With the league concluded on April 6, a medal ceremony will follow under the directives of the committee chaired by Justice Rajesh Tandon.
