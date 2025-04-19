Left Menu

Churchill Brothers Ruled I-League Champions Amid Controversy

Churchill Brothers were belatedly crowned I-League champions, earning promotion to the Indian Super League, after the AIFF's Appeals Committee ruled against Inter Kashi. The decision resolved a dispute over a contested match involving Inter Kashi, resulting in Churchill Brothers securing the top position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:12 IST
Churchill Brothers Ruled I-League Champions Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Churchill Brothers have been declared the I-League champions following a crucial ruling by the All India Football Federation's Appeals Committee, which also granted them promotion to the Indian Super League. The decision, made on Saturday, effectively ruled against the second-placed Inter Kashi, cementing Churchill Brothers' place at the summit with 40 points.

The controversy centered around Inter Kashi's January competition with Namdhari SC, a match that initially saw Namdhari triumph 2-0. However, it was later discovered that Namdhari fielded an ineligible player, leading the AIFF Disciplinary Committee to initially favor Inter Kashi with a forfeit victory and additional three points, potentially altering the league standings.

The ruling was put 'inoperative and in abeyance' pending further hearings. After a comprehensive review and overcoming procedural delays, the Appeals Committee resolved the matter in Churchill Brothers' favor. With the league concluded on April 6, a medal ceremony will follow under the directives of the committee chaired by Justice Rajesh Tandon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025