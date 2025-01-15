Left Menu

Karnataka's Dazzling Spin Mastery Secures Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Spot

Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran's impressive fifties guided Karnataka to the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Haryana. Despite a rocky start, Karnataka chased down 238 with three overs remaining. Excellent performances by Abhilash Shetty, Shreyas Gopal, and Prasidh Krishna helped restrict Haryana to a modest 237 for nine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:52 IST
In a stunning display at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran showcased skill against spin, leading the team to the final after a six-wicket victory over Haryana.

Karnataka's pursuit of 238 was initially shaky, losing top-scorer Mayank Agarwal early on to Anshul Kamboj's delivery. However, Padikkal and Smaran combined for 128 crucial runs, guiding the team to achieve the target in 47.2 overs.

The Karnataka bowling attack, led by Abhilash Shetty, proved vital in restricting Haryana to 237 for nine, despite a 70-run partnership between Himanshu Rana and Ankit Kumar. Their efforts ensured Karnataka's place in the final against either Vidarbha or Maharashtra, with a strong defense and masterful batting.

