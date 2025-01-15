Karnataka's Dazzling Spin Mastery Secures Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Spot

In a stunning display at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran showcased skill against spin, leading the team to the final after a six-wicket victory over Haryana.

Karnataka's pursuit of 238 was initially shaky, losing top-scorer Mayank Agarwal early on to Anshul Kamboj's delivery. However, Padikkal and Smaran combined for 128 crucial runs, guiding the team to achieve the target in 47.2 overs.

The Karnataka bowling attack, led by Abhilash Shetty, proved vital in restricting Haryana to 237 for nine, despite a 70-run partnership between Himanshu Rana and Ankit Kumar. Their efforts ensured Karnataka's place in the final against either Vidarbha or Maharashtra, with a strong defense and masterful batting.

(With inputs from agencies.)