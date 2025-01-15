Left Menu

Uttarakhand Unveils Symbols for National Games Amid 25th Anniversary Celebration

Uttarakhand is set to host the 38th National Games, unveiling symbols like mascot Mauli, torch Tejaswini, and an official logo. These symbols reflect the state's rich heritage, natural beauty, and cultural strength, coinciding with Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary. The event will feature 35 sports, highlighting regional identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:30 IST
Uttarakhand Unveils Symbols for National Games Amid 25th Anniversary Celebration
CM Dhami reviewed preparations for 38th National Games (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand is gearing up to host the 38th National Games, with the event scheduled to kick off on January 28th. In a bid to emphasize the state's cultural splendor, Uttarakhand has introduced key symbols: the logo, mascot Mauli, and torch Tejaswini. These elements signify the state's vibrant culture, natural beauty, and formidable spirit, perfectly capturing the essence of both the games and the celebrations marking the state's 25th anniversary, as highlighted in a press release from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

The 'Mauli' mascot is named after the state bird, the Himalayan Monal, renowned for its vivid colors, elegance, and strength. Mauli embodies the scenic splendor and wildlife of Uttarakhand, alongside the resilience and vitality of its people. As an iconic species in the region, the Himalayan Monal epitomizes Uttarakhand's pristine environment, mountain ranges, forests, and rich biodiversity. By selecting Mauli, Uttarakhand underscores its profound connection with nature and the fortitude of its people, reflecting the same resolve and enthusiasm that athletes will showcase during the games.

The torch, named 'Tejaswini,' signifies empowerment, inspiration, and striving for excellence. As it bears the flame throughout the state, Tejaswini embodies the inspirational spirit guiding athletes to excel and fostering unity through sports. Its name, meaning radiant and powerful, represents Uttarakhand's zeal and resolve to deliver memorable National Games. The torch's design, inspired by the majestic mountains and vibrant energy of Uttarakhand's people, symbolizes a promising future for state athletes, fostering a sense of pride and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025