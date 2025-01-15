Uttarakhand Unveils Symbols for National Games Amid 25th Anniversary Celebration
Uttarakhand is set to host the 38th National Games, unveiling symbols like mascot Mauli, torch Tejaswini, and an official logo. These symbols reflect the state's rich heritage, natural beauty, and cultural strength, coinciding with Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary. The event will feature 35 sports, highlighting regional identity.
Uttarakhand is gearing up to host the 38th National Games, with the event scheduled to kick off on January 28th. In a bid to emphasize the state's cultural splendor, Uttarakhand has introduced key symbols: the logo, mascot Mauli, and torch Tejaswini. These elements signify the state's vibrant culture, natural beauty, and formidable spirit, perfectly capturing the essence of both the games and the celebrations marking the state's 25th anniversary, as highlighted in a press release from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.
The 'Mauli' mascot is named after the state bird, the Himalayan Monal, renowned for its vivid colors, elegance, and strength. Mauli embodies the scenic splendor and wildlife of Uttarakhand, alongside the resilience and vitality of its people. As an iconic species in the region, the Himalayan Monal epitomizes Uttarakhand's pristine environment, mountain ranges, forests, and rich biodiversity. By selecting Mauli, Uttarakhand underscores its profound connection with nature and the fortitude of its people, reflecting the same resolve and enthusiasm that athletes will showcase during the games.
The torch, named 'Tejaswini,' signifies empowerment, inspiration, and striving for excellence. As it bears the flame throughout the state, Tejaswini embodies the inspirational spirit guiding athletes to excel and fostering unity through sports. Its name, meaning radiant and powerful, represents Uttarakhand's zeal and resolve to deliver memorable National Games. The torch's design, inspired by the majestic mountains and vibrant energy of Uttarakhand's people, symbolizes a promising future for state athletes, fostering a sense of pride and solidarity.
