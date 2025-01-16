Barcelona's Future Star: Lamine Yamal Shines
Lamine Yamal excelled as Barcelona routed Real Betis 5-1, securing their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Yamal scored once and assisted twice, joining teammates Gavi, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres on the scoresheet. Vitor Roque netted a late penalty for Real Betis.
Barcelona's teenager sensation, Lamine Yamal, delivered a standout performance as the Catalan giants crushed Real Betis 5-1 on Wednesday. The victory booked Barcelona's place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, showcasing Yamal's remarkable skills with one goal and two assists.
The match started with Gavi's early strike, assisted by Dani Olmo, quickly followed by Jules Kounde's goal after a brilliant lob by Yamal. Despite having two goals disallowed via VAR, Raphinha added Barca's third from a Yamal-initiated counter-attack.
Ferran Torres grabbed the fourth goal with help from Olmo before Yamal sealed the thumping win with a swift counter in the 75th minute. Betis only managed a consolation penalty with Vitor Roque converting in the 84th minute.
