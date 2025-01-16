Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Allgaier Leads Daytona 500 Bid, Swiatek and Raducanu Set to Clash

The latest sports news includes Justin Allgaier leading JR Motorsports in the Daytona 500, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu advancing in the Australian Open, and several NBA schedule changes. Nick Saban and others are inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, while NFL ratings drop during the wildcard weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:29 IST
Justin Allgaier is set to spearhead JR Motorsports' maiden NASCAR Cup Series attempt at the Daytona 500, marking a potential high point in the champion's Xfinity career.

In tennis, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu have advanced to secure a meeting at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Swiatek's fellow Pole, Hubert Hurkacz, was eliminated.

The NBA announced multiple schedule adjustments due to extreme weather and wildfires. Additionally, NFL wild-card weekend experienced a dip in ratings amid blowouts.

