Ireland Women's Cricket Team Penalized for Slow Over-Rate
The Ireland women's cricket team was fined 10% of its match fee for a slow over-rate in the third ODI against India. Powered by centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, India won by 304 runs. Ireland captain Gaby Lewis accepted the sanction without requiring a formal hearing.
The Ireland women's cricket team has been fined 10 percent of its match fee for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the third and final ODI against India. This match saw India achieving a resounding victory by 304 runs to secure a clean sweep of the series.
Indian players Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal led the hosts to a historic total of 435/5, the highest ever recorded by an Indian team in ODI history, outclassing Ireland's response of 131 in 31.4 overs.
The fine, imposed by ICC Match Referee G S Lakshmi, followed findings that Ireland was two overs short of its target. Ireland's captain, Gaby Lewis, accepted the penalty in accordance with the ICC's regulations, dismissing the need for a formal hearing.
