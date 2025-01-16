Left Menu

Ireland Women's Cricket Team Penalized for Slow Over-Rate

The Ireland women's cricket team was fined 10% of its match fee for a slow over-rate in the third ODI against India. Powered by centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, India won by 304 runs. Ireland captain Gaby Lewis accepted the sanction without requiring a formal hearing.

Updated: 16-01-2025 15:39 IST
The Ireland women's cricket team has been fined 10 percent of its match fee for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the third and final ODI against India. This match saw India achieving a resounding victory by 304 runs to secure a clean sweep of the series.

Indian players Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal led the hosts to a historic total of 435/5, the highest ever recorded by an Indian team in ODI history, outclassing Ireland's response of 131 in 31.4 overs.

The fine, imposed by ICC Match Referee G S Lakshmi, followed findings that Ireland was two overs short of its target. Ireland's captain, Gaby Lewis, accepted the penalty in accordance with the ICC's regulations, dismissing the need for a formal hearing.

