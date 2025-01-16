Clash of Titans: Napoli Takes on Atalanta in Serie A Showdown

This weekend, Serie A fans are in for a treat as title contenders Napoli and Atalanta go head-to-head, overshadowing the AC Milan vs. Juventus match. As Napoli leads the league, they're keen on solidifying their position.

Despite Atalanta's recent setbacks, their persistent performance keeps them close to the top spot, just four points behind. A meaningful draw against Juventus on Tuesday extended their impressive unbeaten streak to 15 games.

While Napoli prepares to visit Bergamo, they must overcome the loss of star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, now headed for Paris St Germain. However, they have shown resilience in his absence, with David Neres rising as a significant player. Meanwhile, Juventus faces their own challenge, managing too many draws.

(With inputs from agencies.)