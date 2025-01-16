Left Menu

Pope Francis: Resilience Amidst Health Challenges

Pope Francis injured his right forearm in a fall but did not suffer fractures. The 88-year-old pontiff continues to lead the Catholic Church despite past health issues and recent surgeries. He assures he won't resign due to health, prioritizing leadership through wisdom and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:53 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis sustained an injury to his right forearm after experiencing a fall at his residence, Santa Marta house, though he escaped without any fractures, according to a Vatican statement.

The arm was immobilized as a preventative step. Despite his advancing years and enduring knee and back pain, Pope Francis, who turned 88 in December, remains the head of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church. Past health issues include surgeries for diverticulitis in 2021 and a hernia in 2023.

In his recently published autobiography, Pope Francis reassures that his health conditions remain under control and emphasized that he has no intention of stepping down, unlike his predecessor, Benedict XVI. 'The Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs,' he remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

