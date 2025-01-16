Breaking Barriers: Pritam Siwach Calls for Faith in Indian Women Coaches

Former national women's hockey team captain, Pritam Siwach, has raised concerns over the pervasive lack of confidence in Indian female coaches. Her critique points to an entrenched bias against appointing Indian women to lead the national team despite their proven capabilities.

Siwach, a Dronacharya Award recipient and coach of the junior women's team that secured silver at the 2012 Jr Asia Cup, has been instrumental in fostering young talent at the Sonepat Hockey Academy since 2004. Speaking at the BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' nomination event, she highlighted the preference for foreign female coaches, a practice she sees as undermining local confidence.

She emphasized the need for trust in Indian coaches, pointing out language barriers with foreign coaches that affect player comprehension during critical game moments. Siwach called for a reassessment of this practice, insisting there is abundant local talent capable of leading at the highest levels.

