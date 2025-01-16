Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Pritam Siwach Calls for Faith in Indian Women Coaches

Former Indian women's hockey captain Pritam Siwach critiques the lack of confidence in Indian women coaches, urging stakeholders to trust local talent. She highlights challenges with foreign coaches, such as language barriers, and champions the capabilities of Indian coaches in nurturing future talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:30 IST
Breaking Barriers: Pritam Siwach Calls for Faith in Indian Women Coaches
Pritam Siwach
  • Country:
  • India

Former national women's hockey team captain, Pritam Siwach, has raised concerns over the pervasive lack of confidence in Indian female coaches. Her critique points to an entrenched bias against appointing Indian women to lead the national team despite their proven capabilities.

Siwach, a Dronacharya Award recipient and coach of the junior women's team that secured silver at the 2012 Jr Asia Cup, has been instrumental in fostering young talent at the Sonepat Hockey Academy since 2004. Speaking at the BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' nomination event, she highlighted the preference for foreign female coaches, a practice she sees as undermining local confidence.

She emphasized the need for trust in Indian coaches, pointing out language barriers with foreign coaches that affect player comprehension during critical game moments. Siwach called for a reassessment of this practice, insisting there is abundant local talent capable of leading at the highest levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025