BCCI Implements New Rules to Boost Team Discipline
The BCCI has introduced a 10-point policy including mandatory domestic cricket, limits on family presence, and a ban on personal endorsements to enhance discipline in the national team. Sanctions for non-compliance include fee cuts and bans from the Indian Premier League.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced significant measures on Thursday aimed at strengthening discipline and unity within the embattled national cricket team. This includes mandatory domestic cricket participation and restrictions on family and personal staff presence during tours.
Players who fail to comply with these new rules face serious repercussions, including cuts in their central contract fees and potential bans from the lucrative Indian Premier League. These measures follow a dismal performance in Australia and a series loss to New Zealand at home.
The policies allow family visits for only two weeks during overseas tours and impose strict limitations on personal staff and commercial engagements. Any exceptions must be approved by the Selection Committee Chairman and the Head Coach, with violations leading to further penalties.
