BCCI Implements Discipline-Driven 10-Point Policy for Indian Cricket Team

The BCCI has unveiled a 10-point policy to curb 'star culture' in Indian cricket, mandating domestic cricket participation, limiting family presence on tours, and banning personal endorsements during series. This move aims to foster discipline, unity, and operational efficiency within the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to address the Indian cricket team's 'star culture', the BCCI announced a new 10-point policy focusing on discipline and unity. Central to this policy are measures like mandatory domestic cricket participation, restrictions on family presence and personal staff on tours, and a ban on individual commercial endorsements during ongoing series.

These changes, reportedly suggested by head coach Gautam Gambhir, are in response to the team's recent subpar performances, including a disappointing tour of Australia. Compliance is strictly enforced, with potential penalties such as cuts to player retainer fees and bans from the IPL.

The BCCI's decision represents a significant shift in ensuring professional standards. By setting strict guidelines and requiring approval for any exceptions, the cricket board aims to strengthen domestic structure, promote team cohesion, and maintain focus during international assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

