Real Madrid's Resilient Rebound: A Copa del Rey Thriller

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti understands fans' frustration after a 5-2 loss to Barcelona. Despite boos, his team bounced back to defeat Celta Vigo 5-2, advancing to Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Ancelotti sees it as fan motivation and urges players to focus in final minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:54 IST
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged his understanding of fans' dissatisfaction following the team's 5-2 triumph over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey. This win comes on the heels of a disappointing 5-2 loss to rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, which had left fans disgruntled.

Ancelotti expressed gratitude for his squad's resilience as they overcame the initial backlash to advance to the quarter-finals. Despite blowing a two-goal lead, young Brazilian star Endrick secured the win in extra-time. Ancelotti deemed the fans' reaction a necessary wake-up call, helping the team regain focus.

He urged his players to stay concentrated in crucial moments to prevent last-minute mistakes, emphasizing the importance of maintaining pressure until the final whistle. Real has now joined Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and others in the quarter-finals, with the draw scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

