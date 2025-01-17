Amad Diallo stunned fans again with a spectacular late-game performance for Manchester United, turning potential defeat into a triumphant 3-1 victory over Southampton in just 12 minutes. The Ivorian winger's hat trick saved United from further embarrassment at Old Trafford, following three consecutive home losses.

Diallo's series of decisive goals underscores his growing importance to the club. In recent weeks, he has repeatedly delivered under pressure, securing vital points against teams like Liverpool and Manchester City with last-minute scores. His newly signed five-year contract reflects the club's faith in his abilities.

Manchester United's recent triumph marks a positive shift, despite struggling against Southampton initially due to an own-goal by Manuel Ugarte. Southampton remains at the bottom with relegation looming, while United settles at 12th in the league standings.

